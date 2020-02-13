Several people attempted to intervene, including Principal Beth Bohn, other staff and the school resource officer.

Students at John W. Rogers Middle School were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. when the fight broke out, Rockland Public Schools Superintendent Alan Cron said in a statement.

Two eighth grade girls were arrested at a middle school in Rockland Thursday after they began fighting during early dismissal, school officials said.

Bohn was pushed by one girl, but was not injured. Additional police units were also called to the scene, according to the statement.

Following an investigation, the two students were arrested. Neither was identified because of their age.

But each are facing multiple charges, according to police.

One girl was charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and trespassing. She allegedly

kicked the other girl, so her shoe was considered the dangerous weapon, Rockland Police Lt. Nicholas Zeoli said Thursday night.

The other girl was charged with trespassing, assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

The girls were released to their parents. They will be arraigned in the juvenile session at Hingham District Court, according to Zeoli.

The students could also be facing discipline at school.

“The school district will conduct its own investigation and will likely issue disciplinary measures consistent with its student handbook,” Cron’s statement said.

