Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Emergency crews found one of the vehicle on its roof at 3481 Falmouth Road at 6:11 p.m., the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department said in a press release.

A two car rollover crash on Route 28 in Marstons Mills sent two people to the hospital Friday evening, fire officials said.

The victims were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to the release.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, fire Capt. Brian T. Morrison said in a brief interview Friday night.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.