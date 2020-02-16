► Greater Boston: There was one lesser scaup at Horn Pond in Woburn, and a surf scoter at the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett. Two Barrow’s goldeneyes and two pine warblers were spotted along the Merrimack River behind the Tsongas Arena in Lowell. There were six Iceland gulls and four lesser black-backed gulls at Silver Lake in Wilmington. A red-headed woodpecker was spotted at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer along with two Virginia rails at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

► Boston: There was a ruby-crowned kinglet at Arnold Arboretum and Millennium Park along with a winter wren. There was also a fox sparrow at Fenway Victory Gardens.

► South of Boston: A barnacle goose was seen at the Rochester Wildlife Management Area along with a Barrow’s goldeneye at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, and an American white pelican at Tihonet pond in Wareham.

► North Shore: There were 48 common murres and three Atlantic puffins at Jeffreys Ledge, a greater white-fronted goose at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, and an eared grebe at West Beach in Beverly. Four thick-billed murres were spotted at Jodrey State Fish Pier along with six at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, and one at Niles Pond and Brace Cove. There were two American pipits and a Pacific loon at Andrews Point in Rockport. A townsend’s solitaire continues to be sighted at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. At Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus there was a Northern bobwhite, a grasshopper sparrow, and four white-crowned sparrows.

► South Shore: There was a thick-billed murre at Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven.

► Central Mass: A gadwall was seen at Edgemere Swamp in Shrewsbury along with a Northern pintail at West Hill Dam in Uxbridge. Four sandhill cranes continue to be seen at Dexter Drumlin reservation in Lancaster, and a common loon was sighted at the Fletcher Street Bridge along the Wachusett Reservoir.

► Western Mass: There was a greater white-fronted goose along the Westfield River at Stanley Park and three wood ducks at Forest Park in Springfield. Two Northern pintails were seen at Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow and four were spotted at Hadley Cove. There was a rough-legged hawk along Blair Road in Williamstown, two red-headed woodpeckers at Bachelor Brook-Stony Brook Resource Area in South Hadley, a merlin along Edendale Street in Springfield, eight red crossbills on Cricket Hill Road in Conway, and a Lapland longspur at Baldwin Hill in Egremont.

► Nantucket: There was a tufted duck at Massasoit Bridge and 16 tree swallows in Madaket. There were also two bald eagles at Jackson Point, two common ravens, and a palm warbler at Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, and a brown thrasher at Milestone Cranberry Bog.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.