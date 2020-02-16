Having had our car struck by a motorist we suspect was on the phone and nearly been sideswiped several other times by distracted drivers, we think it’s high time. The statute will bring Massachusetts in line with most states in the Northeast, including the other five in New England, with bans already in place.

The new law is a big deal, coming after much hemming and hawing among lawmakers and others over the years amid persistent resistance and debate about how to implement the public safety measure while balancing the expansion of law enforcement powers with civil liberties.

Read and remember this, and it could save you money, or even someone’s life: As of Sunday , you’d be breaking the law if you use your cellphone when driving in Massachusetts , unless it’s in hands-free mode.

Advertisement

It calls for a $100 fine for the first offense, $250 for the second, and $500 for each subsequent violation. If you commit a second or subsequent offense, you will be required to complete an educational program focused on distracted driving prevention; a third or subsequent violation will count as a surchargeable incident likely to affect your insurance premiums. So it could get costly indeed if you’re driving and cannot keep your hands off that shiny electronic device.

Local police chiefs have been busy reminding people about the law, which also applies to cyclists. They point out that operators may use hands-free technology such as Bluetooth, a “single tap or swipe” to activate or deactivate hands-free mode, navigation technology mounted to the vehicle, and the phone itself in emergency situations. And drivers may still use their phones if they are stationary and not in an active traffic lane.

“Distracted driving is a serious problem . . . everywhere in Massachusetts,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement. “The goal of this new law is to force people to put their phones down while on the road, which will lead to fewer accidents and safer conditions for both drivers and pedestrians.”

Advertisement

If you are stopped for violating the statute, know that there’s a grace period through March 31 during which you will get a warning if it’s your first offense, rather than a fine. The law does not apply to public safety personnel or first responders while operating an emergency services vehicle and doing their jobs.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is required to collect demographic data for every traffic stop ending with a hand-held device citation, and the data will be analyzed by an outside agency for any irregularities, such as racial profiling, and made available to the public. Any department found to have engaged in racial or gender profiling will be required to undergo bias training.

For more information, visit www.mass.gov and search for “hands-free law.”

There’s a law against this, too: If you’d like to hear about the lucrative business of rum-running pursued by some Massachusetts farmers and fishermen during the Prohibition era, go listen to former newspaperman Don Wilding, a cofounder of the nonprofit Henry Beston Society of Cape Cod and a preservationist of local lore, who is scheduled to speak on “Rum Runners on Cape Cod” in Walpole on Thursday. Wilding’s talkis at the Walpole Public Library, 143 School St., at 7 p.m. Visit www.walpolelibraryfriends.org.

Advertisement

A lot to like: Lowell’s “Winterfest” takes place at various downtown locations on Friday and Saturday featuring family-friendly activities including an all-you-can-eat (*gulp*) chocolate festival, an outdoor ice skating rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, a carousel, face-painting, street performers, a magic show, arts and crafts, food trucks, games, a winter market, and live bands. And something called the “Richard Rourke Memorial Soup Bowl Competition” on Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Masonic Center on Dutton Street. Visit www.lowellwinterfest.com.

The puppets are back!: Tanglewood Marionettes, a touring company whose productions have delighted children across the country, returns to Newton for two performances of “The Dragon King” on Thursday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the War Memorial Cultural Center Auditorium at city hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave. The show is billed as “a fully immersive theatrical experiences appreciated by all ages” with handcrafted marionettes, colorful sets, and integrated lighting and sound. Visit newtonma.myrec.com.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.