Matthew is an active 13-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. He is on the Autism spectrum and is non-verbal. Although Matthew is not able to communicate through speech, he is expressive and has been able to communicate his basic needs through modified signing or the use of his iPad communication app.

Matthew is loved by his teachers and is sometimes visited by them outside of school time.

Matthew gets along very well with other children and does not present with any difficult behaviors in the home or the community. He enjoys stickers, bubbles, and becomes excited when he is able to have his favorite snack.

Not yet legally freed for adoption, Matthew is looking to move into a home environment. Matthew has supportive family members in his life that would be beneficial for him to remain connected to.

Matthew will do well in a family of any constellation. A family that has experience working with children or adults on the Autism spectrum would be ideal. Matthew could be placed in a home with or without other children.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”