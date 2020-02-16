Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways, and buses on Saturday schedule. Silver Line, Commuter Rail, and ferry will run on a weekday schedule. Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats on schedule. The Ride on a Saturday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Boston traffic rules: Meters not enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: Regular collection for Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, Fenway, the North End, South Boston, South End, and Roxbury. Collection in all other sections of the city will be delayed one day. To monitor your neighborhood’s trash and recycling schedule, download the Trash Day App at: https://www.boston.gov/trash-day-schedule.