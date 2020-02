He was struck at a traffic post at 500 Old Connecticut Path, Police Lieutenant Patricia Grigas said in an e-mail.

was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while working a detail, a department spokeswoman said.

A Google search shows the address is an office park.

He is walking and talking, she said.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No further information was



Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.