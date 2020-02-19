A Concord, N.H. man was sentenced to 15-to-30 years in prison for stabbing and killing a woman in Concord nearly three years ago, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced on Wednesday.
Daswan Jette, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter by a Merrimack County jury on Jan. 29 for the death of Sabrina Galusha, 23, of Concord, MacDonald said in a statement.
Galusha was stabbed at the Penacock Place Apartments on Pinehurst Street on May 30, 2017, according to the Attorney General.
Police found Galusha in a car bleeding from the stab wound two miles away from the apartments. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police arrested Jette the next day and initially charged him with second-degree murder.
Jette will serve his prison sentence in New Hampshire State Prison.
