A fatal shooting in Manchester, N.H. Wednesday is being investigated as a suspicious death, law enforcement officials said.
The shooting took place on Union Street, between Bell and Grove, Manchester police said in statement e-mailed at 8:17 p.m.
The death is considered suspicious and an investigation is underway, Police Chief Carlo Capano and New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a joint statement.
No further information was available late Wednesday night.
