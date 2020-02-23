This year, you can create whatever you desire if you decide to focus on your intention. You will enjoy the power that comes with being able to realize a goal. If single, you project an unusual aura that draws many people toward you. Know what you want and go for it. If attached, the two of you manage to achieve a new level of understanding that has a near-psychic quality. Work on your sensitivity with your sweetie. Another PISCES lets you know how much you mean to them.

Make time to review recent decisions and whether you feel as if you gained the results you desire. A personal review might be in order. You have a lot of energy focused on completing a certain project. Tonight: Play it low-key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Zero in on the importance of having support when pursuing hopes and desires. You could feel as if someone is determined to have his or her way. You figure out how both of you can gain. Tonight: Sharing good news.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You will feel as if there is a change in perspective, at least as to how you view a meaningful situation. Don't assume you have all the answers. Work with circumstances rather than walking away. Tonight: A must appearance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your emotional display could give someone a clue as to what path you want to head down. Kick back and say little. You could gain more insight and make better choices than you have recently. Explore an unusual option. Tonight: Read between the lines.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make what you want a possibility. Do not assume that a partner or associate will disagree. The fewer judgments you make, the better the results will be. Eye what you want and decide that you can have it. Tonight: Chill with a favorite person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Flow with others and their needs. You might be annoyed at all the requests you receive, but knowing where others come from proves helpful. Allow a key person to follow through on what he or she feels is a great idea. Tonight: Take a request seriously.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a lot of ground to cover. You could be exaggerating what you need to do. You might feel as if you are carrying a heavy burden. Ask for some help and you will lighten up a bit. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You cannot cause yourself a problem if you keep your long-term goal in mind. You are capable of unusual creativity and should use your imagination to spark this desire. Do not allow others to slow you down. Tonight: Where crowds can be found.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Establish a boundary. Do not underestimate the implications of what is happening around you. Make sure your personal life stays clear of uproar. Tonight: Head home early.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creativity allows you to toy with ideas that you would normally toss out immediately. Being open to new ideas enables greater flexibility and possibilities for success. Communication is key to creating what you want. Tonight: Hang out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to flex comes from a stronger-than-usual financial situation. You also see a proposition as a good bet no matter how you look at it. Listen to feedback from a fussy associate. Tonight: Clear out some errands.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out for a loved one or dear friend. You might not understand totally where this person is coming from, but you are sure that together you can clear a path toward a mutual goal. Tonight: Whatever puts a smile on your face.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.