“The Fore River Bridge, which carries Route 3A traffic over the Fore River, is now open for travel,” Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the state transportation department said on Twitter . “The bridge is in the down position allowing for motor vehicle travel.”

The Fore River Bridge, which connects Quincy and Weymouth on Route 3a, was reopened Tuesday evening after being stuck open for more than an hour.

“@MassDOT crews are onsite & are working to repair the issue as soon as possible,” Goddard wrote.

The bridge got stuck at about 5:15 p.m., Quincy Police Sergeant Donald Allison said in a brief phone interview.

It is not yet known why the bridge got stuck, Allison said.

