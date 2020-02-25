Funeral services will be held this week for Josephine Fay, the Weymouth grandmother killed last week along with her daughter and two grandchildren in a crash near Disney World, according to her obituary.

A wake for Fay, 76, will be held Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be held at the church Saturday at 10 a.m., the obituary said.

Fay worked as a professor of early childhood education for 18 years at Quincy College, according to her obituary. She taught at several South Shore elementary schools and served as a representative assembly delegate of the National Education Association.