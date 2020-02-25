Funeral services will be held this week for Josephine Fay, the Weymouth grandmother killed last week along with her daughter and two grandchildren in a crash near Disney World, according to her obituary.
A wake for Fay, 76, will be held Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth. A funeral Mass will be held at the church Saturday at 10 a.m., the obituary said.
Fay worked as a professor of early childhood education for 18 years at Quincy College, according to her obituary. She taught at several South Shore elementary schools and served as a representative assembly delegate of the National Education Association.
“Faith and family were central to Josephine’s life,” the obituary said. “She volunteered as a CCD teacher and cherished every minute spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.”
The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Route 429 in Kissimmee, Fla., about 10 miles from Disney World.
Fay’s daughter Julie Smith, 41, of Whitman, granddaughter Scarlett Smith, 5, and grandson Jaxon Smith, 11, were also killed in the crash.
Shane Smith, 43, and William Fay, 76, were in stable condition at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Shalie Smith, 10, and Skylar Smith, 5, were uninjured.
