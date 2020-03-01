Alia enjoys arts and crafts and dancing. Those who know Alia best describe her as being a creative child who is eager to learn.

Alia has the ability to be engaging, cooperative, and helpful. She is invested in her school work and has built positive relationships with her classmates and teachers.

Legally freed for adoption, Alia would benefit from being part of a two-parent family with or without older children in the home. The ideal family for Alia would be patient and nurturing with the ability to keep up with her active nature. A family must also continue the services she currently has in place to address her emotional and academic needs.

Alia does well with structure, routine, and guidance and would like a family who is able to provide her with that. She would like to find a family with someone who is able to manage her hair, or willing to learn!

Alia shares close relationships with her birth parents, who she currently visits with individually on a bi-weekly basis. She also has two brothers she will need to remain in contact with after placement.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”