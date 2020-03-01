It’s also decision time in Newton : Some 60,000 local voters (minus those who voted early) get their chance Tuesday to either approve or repeal a measure passed by their City Council changing the zoning district of land in Upper Falls targeted for the so-called Northland Project (photo above).

It is the start of Women’s History Month (more on this below).

This is a super eventful week, and not only because of the presidential primary elections taking place in 14 states, including Massachusetts.

It’s a hotly controversial megaplan, the largest mixed-use development in Newton and one likely to change the feel of the village if not the entire Garden City, where we lived when it was still possible to find a decent home there with our income.

Supporters of Northland Investment Corp.’s project on 22 acres on Needham Street, Oak Street, and Tower Road like its affordable-housing and common/green space components and the commercial opportunities that would grow the city’s tax base. Opponents argue the 1.4 million-square-foot plan, with 16 buildings and 800 apartment units, is too big and will add to traffic congestion and stretch schools and services.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A “yes” vote on the ballot question would greenlight the project; a “no” vote would block the development as approved by the council. For more information, visit www.newtonma.gov.

Speak your mind on this, too: The MBTA wants you — the people it serves and who help pay its bills -- to say what you think about its “Public Engagement Plan,” which it’s developing to guide its standards and goals for rider outreach. “The public has influence over MBTA projects and decisions,” the agency says on its website. “We want to hear what you think about our process, from planning and design to construction and policy.” Two hearings on the draft plan were held in Boston and Quincy in February, and two more are scheduled – in Chelsea’s city hall, 500 Broadway, on Thursday at 6 p.m. and in the Framingham public library, 49 Lexington St., on March 10 at 6 p.m. You can also send comments through March 20 at publicengagement@mbta.com. Visit www.mbta.com/public-engagement.

Marms & Mentors: In Plymouth at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Plymouth Antiquarian Society and the Pilgrim Society & Pilgrim Hall Museum present another “First Saturdays on Burial Hill” tour of one of America’s oldest and most significant cemeteries. This week’s program is on educators and mentors who influenced early young Plymoutheans. “Meet fusty schoolmarms, feisty schoolmasters, and teachers who inspired true learning,” the publicity material says of the tour led by museum director Donna Curtin. Meet outside the National Pilgrim Memorial Meetinghouse in Town Square. Visit the Plymouth Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page for updates.

Celebrating Women’s History Month, across the USA: In Brookline on Thursday, the local League of Women Voters hosts “Four Women, an Open Car, and a Cause,” in which historian Anne Gass offers an illustrated presentation retracing the journey of four women who drove cross-country in 1915 to win support for women’s right to vote. The program takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the public library, 361 Washington St. Visit www.lwv.org or my.lwv.org/massachusetts/brookline.

In Marblehead on Wednesday, the League of Women Voters of Marblehead and Abbot Public Library present a talk by activist and 2020 Project Women president Susan Zimet, author of “Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote.” Light refreshments, including a cake with yellow roses celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, will be served at the 7 to 8:30 p.m. event in the library, 235 Pleasant St. Visit www.abbottlibrary.org.

In Kingston on Monday, actress Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions presents “Women of ’76,” a look at women who played a role in the American Revolution including Baroness von Riedesal, wife of a Hessian general and chronicler of life in the military camps; spy catcher Prudence Wright; and Nancy Hart, a Southern frontiers woman who faced the enemy and won. The show takes place at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St., at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.kingstonpubliclibrary.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.