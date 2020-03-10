An Arlington resident tested negative for coronavirus after attending a Biogen event in Boston, but the family will remain in self-quarantine until tests for their child are returned, town officials announced Tuesday night.
Officials are optimistic about their child whose test is pending, Christine Bongiorno, director of the Arlington Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.
Another Arlington resident and their child who attends Stratton Elementary School are recovering from home after they tested positive for the virus, Bongiorno said.
Town officals are expected to meet Wednesday morning and release more information about the town’s response to Governor Baker’s declaration of a state of emergency by mid-day, Bongiorno said.
Advertisement
Arlington Public Schools and public buildings will operate on their usual schedule Wednesday, according to the statement.
Public schools will conduct online learning for students who need to self-quarantine, and no students or employes who need to miss school due to the virus will have their absences counted against them, officials said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.