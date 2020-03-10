An Arlington resident tested negative for coronavirus after attending a Biogen event in Boston, but the family will remain in self-quarantine until tests for their child are returned, town officials announced Tuesday night.

Officials are optimistic about their child whose test is pending, Christine Bongiorno, director of the Arlington Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

Another Arlington resident and their child who attends Stratton Elementary School are recovering from home after they tested positive for the virus, Bongiorno said.