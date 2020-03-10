The children of the Natick High School parent presumed positive for coronavirus are now also presumed to have the virus, but the school remains open because the students entered quarantine last week, officials announced Tuesday.
The students were pulled out of school while awaiting their parent’s test result and have not been in contact with any students or staff since entering quarantine, Natick Superintendent Anna Nolin and Director of Public Health Jim White said in a joint statement.
The statement did not say how many children were diagnosed.
The Natick Board of Health was notified late Monday night that the students were found to have presumptive positive cases and will continue to monitor the family, the statement said.
Natick High School was cleaned Friday and Saturday and disinfected using a deep disinfection protocol with enhanced equipment Sunday, according to the statement.
A presumptive positive diagnosis is a positive test result at the state lab that needs to be confirmed by the CDC, the statement said.
