The New York Fed on Thursday and Friday will pump $1.5 trillion into the short-term lending markets that banks use to lend to one another.

Wall Street losses snowballed Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average plummeting 10 percent, even after the Federal Reserve took the highly unusual step of injecting more money into the bond market to stabilize the financial systems amid growing panic about the coronavirus and its stranglehold on the economy.

The central bank also said it will buy $60 billion worth of Treasury bonds for the next month to help keep that market functioning appropriately.

Earlier this week, investors reported problems trading in US government bonds. The irregularities echoed the types of freezes seen during the 2008 financial crisis, and the Fed appeared to want to act quickly to stop them. Analysts viewed the moves as warranted, given funding constraints on Wall Street.

“This is a full-blown crisis response operation, intended to make it abundantly clear that the Fed will not allow liquidity to dry up,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note.

The frantic sell-off began shortly after the open, following President Trump’s announcement he would restrict travel from Europe for 30 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Dow plummeted nearly 1,700 points, but it was the Standard & Poor’s 500 index’s 7 percent slide that triggered the ‘‘circuit breaker’’ — a 15-minute break to stop the free-fall and give traders time to recalibrate. But the blue-chip index sank further, closing nearly 10 percent lower. The S&P 500 was off 9.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down nearly 9.3 percent.

The New York Stock Exchange activated the rarely used lever as the coronavirus’s spread and worsening economic outlook have rattled global markets for weeks.

Futures markets tumbled overnight after Trump announced the travel ban — a move that blindsided European officials.

Thursday’s dive followed the frenetic pace Wall Street has seen all week and came a day after the Dow morphed into a bear market, reflecting a 20 percent fall from its all-time high. The S&P 500 triggered the first circuit-breaker of the week Monday, after falling 7 percent early in the session. By the end of the day, it had shed 7.6 percent and the Dow had lost a stunning 2,014 points, or 7.8 percent.

The markets bounced back Tuesday with across-the-board gains, only to recoil Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. The Dow lost nearly 1,500 points, entering a bear market.

Waves of selling have come as investors have been dismayed by Washington’s seeming inability to rally around a meaningful response to the economic toll the outbreak will take. Trump said Wednesday that he would extend financial relief for sick workers and would ask Congress for more. But he remained at loggerheads with Congress on more comprehensive measures.

The most notable step Trump announced Wednesday, that the United States would stop travel from most European countries except for Britain for 30 days, hurt financial markets more than it helped. And on Thursday, he said he could restrict domestic travel to regions of the United States when the coronavirus becomes “too hot.”

“Until there are details on the steps that leadership intends to pursue to remedy the economic effects of the viral outbreak, equity markets will be vulnerable,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust.

Oct. 19, 1987, became known as Black Monday when the Dow fell 22.6 percent. In London, Black Monday was spread over two days — with the FTSE 100 falling 10.8 percent on that Monday and 12.2 percent on that Tuesday.

This Thursday, stocks in both countries suffered their worst single-day drops since 1987 — surpassing the biggest fall of the 2008 financial crisis.

But unlike in the United States, trading in London has been volatile for years as investors face the uncertainty of Britain’s exit from the European Union and the economic chaos that might cause. Coronavirus, however, has hit hard throughout Europe on the financial front.

The FTSE 100 is down about 30 percent since the start of the year, versus the S&P 500’s drop of about 25 percent.

The Institute of International Finance cut its forecast for US economic growth sharply last week, and on Thursday it said things will be even worse because of a surge in oil prices and increasing risk of “credit stress.” As a result, the think tank has raised its projection for the possibility of a recession.

As coronavirus spreads, policy makers are limited in what they can do, wrote Robin Brooks, the institute’s chief economist, and his colleague Jonathan Fortun. Money is tumbling out of emerging-market countries, a sign of investor fear, at a pace not seen even during the 2008 financial crisis, based on IIF data.

“[A] global ‘sudden stop’ is in the making, one that could present substantial downside risk to our forecasts,” they wrote, noting that a similar seizing up in foreign financing came at huge economic cost to both Turkey and Argentina in 2018.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.