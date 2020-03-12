As she rounded the corner of Moulton Street Wednesday night, MBTA bus driver Christina Gradozzi saw plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, matched by flames pouring from the second-floor of a triple decker. In a matter of seconds, Gradozzi, 27, parked the empty bus, grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprung into action. She ran into the burning building to alert residents and try to put out the flames, MBTA officials said. “When I saw it, I thought, ‘Oh, I have the equipment to help,’” Gradozzi said. “I didn’t think for a second. It was just the right thing to do.” A man who lived in the building offered to help. Together, the pair attempted to control the fire. “The man who was helping is the real hero, I just had the equipment,” Gradozzi said. “I was struggling with taking the pin off, so he took it and I went downstairs to ring doorbells and knock on doors.” When she came back upstairs to check on the man, the flames had become overwhelming, Gradozzi said. The apartment was empty, but the pair could still hear voices coming from the second floor. By the time they got people out of the building, the fire department had arrived. The 4-alarm fire destroyed two triple deckers, and displaced nearly two dozen residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Littleton

Man killed in head-on collision on Route 2A

A man in his 40s died following a head-on collision on Route 2A in Littleton Thursday morning, officials said. At 6:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Ayer Road and found a Honda Pilot and a Mazda CX5, which were determind to have collided head-on, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard. One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. His identity is being witheld until the next of kin is notified.The other driver, a woman in her 20s, was brought to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.The crash is being investigated by Littleton police, the Middlesex district attorney’s office, and the Massachusetts State Police, officials said.

Advertisement

Hartford, Conn.

Female physicians at Yale file harassment suit

Six women who are doctors at Yale University filed a wide-ranging sexual harassment lawsuit in US District Court Thursday, accusing a male physician at the Ivy League school of repeated incidents of forced and unwanted kissing, groping, and retaliation.The doctors’ lawsuit also accused officials at Yale and Yale New Haven Hospital of refusing to discipline Dr. Manuel Lopes Fontes despite their complaints. They also alleged Yale has a history of not acting on sexual harassment complaints against male doctors.“This lawsuit is intended to finally give a voice to those women whose stories of harrowing sexual misconduct at Yale University have been stifled for far too long, and to bring about justice against both the powerful men that have targeted them, and those at the University who have protected and supported these men,” the lawsuit says. Fontes, an anesthesiologist and a professor at Yale’s School of Medicine, did not return an email message seeking comment Thursday. His lawyer, Robert Mitchell, denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.Dr. Fontes has been vilified without a fair opportunity to defend himself against what has been a vindictive backroom campaign of scandalous and vicious falsehood, rumor, and innuendo,” Mitchell said. (AP)

Advertisement

Rockland, Maine

State expands opioid treatment for inmates

Maine is now making medication-assisted treatment available for inmates struggling with opioid addiction at any of the state’s adult correction facilities.Officials announced the expansion of the treatment program as Maine joins a number of states trying to address this problem. The system-wide expansion follows the launch of the state Department of Correction’s pilot program at three of its facilities last summer. Maine State Prison, the state’s largest facility, began administering medication-assisted treatment last month, bringing the total number of inmates receiving the medication to 178. The treatment uses synthetic analgesics, such as methadone and suboxone, in combination with counseling or therapy to treat opioid addiction. It is available to inmates who received medication prior to their incarcerations as well as those who are six months from release as long as they have a clinician’s consent. (AP)