He especially likes woodworking, which is an interest that he shares with his foster father. He also enjoys riding four-wheelers and being outside. He just recently started playing the saxophone.

Marcos is a boy of Hispanic and Caucasian descent who likes attention from caring adults and enjoys a wide array of activities.

Marcos is caring toward animals and is currently living with a large dog. His foster parents share that he is a pleasure to have in the home and that he is responsible for several different chores that he completes for an allowance.

Marcos has friends in the neighborhood who he likes to play with. He is currently in the third grade and his teachers report that he is doing well and has no behavioral concerns.

Legally freed for adoption, Marcos will do well in a family of any constellation. He will also do well as an only child or with older or younger siblings, as long as he receives a good deal of attention from the adults in the home.

Marcos would like to remain in contact with his biological sister, maternal great-grandparents, and maternal aunts and uncles. He also has half siblings that he has not met yet. Marcos currently sees his sister for holidays and for birthday parties, as well as for other occasions.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”