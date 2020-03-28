This year, new financial opportunities are headed your way, and you can solidify that foundation you've been dreaming about. Be on your toes and be ready to seize the opportunity as soon as it occurs. You can expect sudden and emotional reactions to matters in your personal life. If single, you meet a fun and funny Gemini who delights you but is not ready to commit. If attached, you rediscover all the camaraderie that brought you together in the first place. LIBRA delights you.

It's a time of completion. You're in a good position to act on your wishes and dreams. You reap what you've sown, and you benefit from your association with a group. Friends play an important role in your day. Tonight: Look ahead to your next goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Think "abundance." Finish what you started at work. Visualize the future and look beyond the immediate. Clear up odds and ends. Take an inventory on where things are going in your life. It's a great time for self-promotion. Tonight: Online shopping finds you a treasure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You are busy moving about from place to place, handling chores and thinking about work matters. Your mental abilities are strong now, and you have an emotional need to reinvigorate your studies. A short trip works to your benefit. Tonight: Go out with friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Unconscious attitudes at work can be difficult, and you tend to keep your feelings secret now. Relations with women can be hard. It's a great day for a mystical or spiritual discipline. Your intuition is heightened. Tonight: Journal your most intimate thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A change of scenery would do you good today. You might be involved in a community activity or a humanitarian benefit. You see two sides of an issue. You're feeling creative and have a need to express yourself in writing. Tonight: Early bedtime.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your organizational skills are highlighted. Hard work is called for today to complete a project. Stay focused and avoid any inclinations to wander off to other tasks. Be methodical and thorough. Romance takes a back seat for now. Tonight: Take the night off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)

Your creativity, personal grace and magnetism are highlighted. Work finds you soaring high with emotion. It's also a good day to take a chance or experiment. Pleasure and fun are emphasized. Express your joy. Tonight: Contact an old friend you haven't talked to in a while.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your experiences are more emotionally intense. You could be dealing with a matter concerning shared resources or possessions. Security is an important issue with you today. Control your impulses for the time being. Emphasize quality over quantity. Tonight: Indulge in a luxurious bath.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You want to spend time with creative, witty and well-spoken people. You feel a need to communicate with great intelligence. You get along with others and can resolve any disagreements. Just don't get into an argument with an Aries today. Tonight: Date night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

It's a service-oriented day. You offer advice and support to those around you. Do a good deed for someone. Be sympathetic and tolerant. Diplomacy wins the way. An adjustment in your domestic life may be necessary. Tonight: Special dinner with family.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's your day to play it your way. You attract financial success, especially if you are open to a new approach. Be the person you always imagined you might be. Play with different personas. You're playing with power so be careful not to hurt others. Tonight: Relax.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

It's a day for hard work that will make the rest of the week go easier. You have an emotional reaction concerning your home or parents. You're dealing with the foundations of who you are and who you are becoming. Tonight: Treat your sweetie.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.