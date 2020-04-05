Madaline is a friendly, talkative eight-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. She likes to ask many questions and can be described as wise for her age. Madaline’s favorite activities include puzzles, playing outside, watching movies, and playing with her dolls. She also loves My Little Pony and different types of art projects.

Madaline is able to adapt quickly to new faces and environments. She just started second grade at a new school, where she is working on getting familiar with the new people and the routine.

Madaline is legally freed for adoption, and her social worker believes she could thrive in any type of home environment. She will consider one or two-parent families; however, Madaline should be the youngest or only child in the home.

Advertisement

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”