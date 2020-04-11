This year, you could become skilled at being spontaneous and learn to handle the unexpected. If single, you might be surprised by what comes down your path. Be smart; take your time getting to know someone. If you’re attached, you and your partner make quite a team. When one party is down, the other is up. LEO loves being around you.

Always the pioneer, you will lead discussions today and win debates using clever repartee. A great capacity for problem-solving is in evidence. This promises a variety of important calls and emails. Confirm appointments. Tonight: Write down a list of your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Do not let persistence and permanence become bullish inflexibility and stubbornness. It is important to recognize when change is needed and to adapt if you are to reach your ultimate potential. You can get what you want. Tonight: Dream of faraway lands.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Alert and versatile, life for you is always active on a variety of levels at the same time. Today, much is learned and accomplished through the medium of conversation. Disputes with a partner can be resolved through your own form of mediation. Tonight: Early bedtime.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

There might be some unvoiced anxiety and frustration to deal with today. Lean on partners for support. Learn from disappointments and delays, then plod ahead patiently. No one is a better survivor than you. Tonight: An intimate dinner with the one you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

The idea of being your own best friend in developing a healthy lifestyle must be embraced. Pay heed to an inner voice warning of danger. Seafood, including seaweed and sea salt, has multiple trace minerals that would be especially healing today. Tonight: Clear your desk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today artwork and imported items of all types will bring you pleasure. Be cheerful when you reconnect, reconsider and reflect. Be proactive. A cycle of great blessings and opportunity unfolds when you think hard enough. Tonight: Make a lovely dinner for a few special souls.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It can be a little difficult to concentrate today. Follow a schedule combined with positive affirmations. Your adherence to this will bring a high energy level, and a new sense of optimism develops. Study will be favorable. Tonight: Organize your home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Others have a different view about love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those with whom you are intimate. There is much exploring and probing in progress today. Do not stay silent. Tonight: Catch up with a sibling or an old pal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Forever galloping onward, you approach life as a great adventure. You can be intolerant of the mundane, but today you must go over your finances and accounts. It is a great time to get them in order and brainstorm about new money-making opportunities. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Penetrating yet cautious, a flair for business and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you. The urge to get started on important work burns within you as you wake up today. This is your day, so make the most of it. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are concerned with large metaphysical issues today. The direction society is taking and advocating needed changes are important to you. You experience a pure impulse of dynamic creation and are inspired to come up with innovative ideas. Tonight: Very sweet dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Dreamy you is linked to compassion, sacrifice and illusions. Today, there is a strong introspective kindness present. A family member can be a trifle volatile. Use your natural skills to create harmony amongst all of us. Tonight: Call professional colleagues and catch up.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.