Brianna loves listening to music, reading and is learing to ride horses

Brianna is a fun teenage girl of Hispanic descent. Some of Brianna’s favorite activities are listening to music and reading. She also loves animals and has recently started to learn how to ride a horse.

Brianna does a great job caring for young children, and she has expressed wanting a job working with children when she gets older. She is currently in the tenth grade where she has made friends and good relationships with many of her teachers.

Brianna is legally freed for adoption and can be placed in a one or two-parent home with or without other children. Brianna has stated she enjoys living in a suburban area versus somewhere that is rural or an inner-city.

Interested families should be open to maintain four visits per year with Brianna’s siblings. She also has other relatives she would like to maintain contact with once placed.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”