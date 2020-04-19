Henry is looking for his forever family

Legally freed for adoption, Henry would thrive in a permanent family as the youngest or only child. It would be ideal for his future family to initially serve as a visiting resource, and build a relationship with Henry over time. Once he is placed in his permanent home, Henry will need to maintain contact with his birth mother and his siblings.

Henry is an outgoing young man of African-American descent. Henry enjoys being active, whether he is playing outside or engaging in sports-related activities. Some of Henry’s other interests include music, dancing, and playing video games. His teachers report he is doing well in school.

Advertisement

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”