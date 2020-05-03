Andrea is ready for a family to call her own

Andrea is a good advocate for herself. She has grown leaps and bounds over the past year and would like nothing more than to have a family to call her own.

Andrea is an energetic girl of Caucasian descent. Andrea has enjoyed taking gymnastics classes and she also enjoys music. She loves to have her hair and nails done and spend one on one time with adults.

Andrea is legally freed for adoption. She would thrive in a home where she is the only child or the youngest. Andrea shares a close relationship with her older sister and they hope to be able to continue to remain connected through visits. The best family for Andrea would be a local family that is able to visit with her at her current program placement as a visiting resource initially.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org.

The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.