Braydon hopes his new family will have a dog

He is described by those who know him as enthusiastic and fun-loving. Brady shares that he loves going to school. His favorite subject in school is math. He reports his favorite colors are red and blue and his favorite food is pizza but is open to trying different foods.

Braydon “Brady” is a polite and caring boy of Caucasian descent. Brady has many talents and interests including dancing, music, sports, drawing, and playing games. His favorite activities are basketball, football, and video games.

Brady can be a good advocate for himself and has shared he is looking forward to having his own family.

Legally freed for adoption, it will be important to Brady that he continues to maintain contact with his two older siblings. He sees them at least monthly and has a positive relationship with them and their families.

Brady absolutely loves animals and hopes his future family will have a dog and that one day he will become a vet.

He shared that his three wishes for his future family are for them to always make hot breakfast (or buy sweet cereal and a lot of flavored oatmeal), to have dogs, and to have a bike and a helmet!

Brady would do best as the only child or youngest child in a family.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.