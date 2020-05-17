Cyreah, 14, has a fun sense of humor and a great sense of style

He loves sports and excels at basketball and football. He is an avid Patriots fan as well as a Celtics fan. His all- time favorite Celtics player is Kyrie Irving.

Cyreah, also known as CJ, is a handsome and healthy 14-year-old boy with beautiful big brown eyes and a warming smile. He is of African-American descent.

Appearance is important to CJ and he likes to dress up and look sharp. Outgoing and energetic, CJ has a fun sense of humor and enjoys playing jokes on his peers.

He is known as a leader inschool and is academically on target. He is social and respectful to his friends, his teachers, and foster family. CJ is very bright and does well academically.

Although not sure what he wants to be when he is older, CJ does want to attend college after high school.

Legally freed for adoption, CJ will need a family who will not spare encouragement and praise. He would do well in most any family constellation that could provide him with loving support and with structure. He would do best as an only child or the youngest child in a home with much older children.

CJ has an older and younger sister with whom he will need to maintain contact.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.