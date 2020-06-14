Clever and charming, you are not prone to nerves so much as others in your Gemini tribe. You will get what you want this year, and finances will be good. You are on an especially winning streak. If single, you are attractive to many and have your pick. The pursuit may be more interesting to you than the end. If attached, you are adored by your partner and must reciprocate. LEO loves romance.

Today brings a competitive streak that motivates you. You pursue that which you believe in regardless of the consequences. Seek help and advice from longtime friends. A special animal companion needs extra time and attention. Tonight: Listen to the still, small voice within.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Today begins with the need to dream and plan privately -- others might not understand. Your intuition guides you successfully. You have the energy to complete more work, resulting in reward and praise. A friend can become a closer partner or romantic interest. Tonight: Early bedtime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today favors activity within groups and organizations. You become intensely involved. Ambitious people become worthwhile role models. Your social and romantic prospects will blossom. It is a perfect time to purchase new finery or pursue creative work. Tonight: Online retail therapy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If you yearn for fame and fortune, the path should open today, guiding you in that direction. Recognition is coming your way; there will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Your career path is expanding. Tonight: It is a time to choose worthwhile goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Grandparent and grandchild relationships provide special joy and build happy memories. It is a wonderful time to learn another language or to study a foreign cuisine. Explore your options; look within to discover what direction you truly want to take. Tonight: Others will be especially supportive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Honor the memory of those who have passed into the Summerland. You will feel free to release and move forward. Communicate honestly with a partner in regard to shared finances. Tonight: Love connections are a source of healing and encouragement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions revolve around the future of a partnership. People close to you are sentimental. Control your emotional impulses and keep a sense of humor if you are upset. Legal matters might require some attention. Tonight: You will be especially responsive and sensitive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A new environment and new routine are possible. Be receptive to changes, but wait to see which way the wind blows before moving forward. It is not the time to make a sudden decision about adopting a new animal companion. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A lost love may return to become a treasured friend. Accept invitations or plan an online gathering. Today promises a change of heart and some excitement. You always enjoy a partner who poses a challenge. Tonight: Follow your brightest dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

A residential move may be considered, and relatives are experiencing some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you. You might feel that you are being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt. Back away from confrontations. Tonight: A new friend prospect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today favors initiating meetings, conversations and messages. You are energetic but must take care to control anger and impatience. Enthusiasm is at a peak. Expect the sense of having outgrown an old goal or familiar associate. Tonight: Changes in loyalties.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Friends help you secure work, explore new prospects and improve your overall security. Debts or other obligations generated by someone close to you can affect your personal income. Adjust and use care if entering into a new financial partnership. Tonight: You exude a captivating compassion.

