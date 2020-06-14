Justin is ready to be part of a family of his own

Justin is a cheerful Hispanic boy who always has a bright smile on his face! He loves listening to music, singing along to nursery rhymes, dancing, and being read to. When Justin hears a familiar song, he will clap his hands and cheer.

Justin loves any opportunity to be in the car and go someplace new. In fact, his visiting resource expressed Justin’s excitement for going out to eat and strolling around the mall. Justin is a curious child who will continue to find joy and wonder when placed with an adoptive family who shares his love for adventure.

Justin enjoys school activities such as swimming and exploring the sensory room. He benefits from specialized supports and supervision. Justin has made many strides since being at his current placement; his team is proud of the progress he is making with his communication skills, too.

Justin is legally freed for adoption. We are looking for a family with room in their hearts and lives to support Justin and his needs into adulthood. Justin especially enjoys being around other children.

His social worker is hopeful to match him with a dedicated two-parent family in Massachusetts that has knowledge of medical needs.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.