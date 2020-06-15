This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Eileen Atkins is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 82. Country singer Billy ‘‘Crash’’ Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 79. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 65. Actor Danny Burstein is 56. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50. Actor John Cho is 48. Actress China Shavers is 43. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy (Hot Chelle Rae) is 33. Actress Ali Stroker is 33.

Today is Tuesday, June 16, the 168th day of 2020. There are 198 days left in the year.

In 1780, the Massachusetts Constitution was declared ratified after two-thirds of the commonwealth’s fractured citizenry approved it in town meetings. Written by John Adams, the document became a model for other states and nations.

In 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the US Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, ‘‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’’

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1933, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.

In 1963, the world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; she spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times.

In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, N.J., became the first black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after cancer.

In 1978, President Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed the instruments of ratification for the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.In 1996, Russian voters went to the polls in their first independent presidential election; the result was a runoff between President Boris Yeltsin (the eventual winner) and Communist challenger Gennady Zyuganov.

In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Last year, Gary Woodland captured the US Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., holding off two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka for a three-shot victory.