David is ready for a family of his own

David loves to take on new challenges. He enjoys swimming and has been considering playing sports as well. David loves to play outside and shows his inventive and imaginative skills when doing so.

David is a very polite boy of Caucasian descent. He has a great sense of humor and loves to be silly with others.

A big interest of David’s is playing board games, especially Monopoly, which he explains is his greatest talent. David has expressed his many goals and aspirations, including his interest in being a police officer when he is older.

Legally freed for adoption, David does well with structure, routine, and clear and concise expectations. He also would do well with having his own bedroom. He has no preference for family constellation but would like at least one other child in his new home.

He currently has contact with his siblings, and it is very important that this is maintained after adoption as well. David would do very well in a family that could supply clear rules, structure, and expectations for him.

Ultimately David expresses his wish to be safe and secure in a home and have the ability to still have a relationship with his siblings.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.