Romantic and emotionally adept, you will need some time away from others to recuperate from life's stresses. This year provides that, and you come back stronger and more successful than ever. If single, you will fall deeply in love this year. If attached, you are bound to your partner, heart and soul, and can sometimes have unrealistic expectations. Once you cure those, you are destined for great happiness. CANCER loves you completely.

Romantic opportunities present themselves right in your own neighborhood. You see someone moving in or out of the home temporarily, affecting your home and domestic life. Avoid making changes that are meant to be permanent, as unexpected hassles snarl plans. Tonight: Relax.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Fresh personal starts are indicated today. Expect to be doing a lot of talking, thinking and local running around. The answers to certain personal problems finally become clear, and plans are able to move forward. Tonight: Answer old emails and calls; clean your slate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today puts the kibosh on certain plans. Remember Murphy's Law and always have a backup plan. Some of the snafus are financial. Sudden windfalls, however, are not beyond the realm of possibility. It's just not what you expect. Tonight: Spend valuable time with children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your high energy prevails today. You may even be so active that you can multitask and get a ton of things accomplished. However, cool it with any aggressive behavior when negative aspects create disharmony, arguments or power struggles with others. Tonight: As you want it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today suggests you get busy behind the scenes for many new beginnings that take place later in the summer. Thoughts and actions are turning inward and planning for the future. This is preparation for new actions you will almost certainly take. Tonight: Early bedtime.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today is for socializing and group endeavors. Some of you might be introduced to your ideal business partner, or love could arrive in a surprising way. One word of caution, however: If you begin an involvement now, commitments will change. Tonight: Online networking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It is a good day to market yourself and your creative talents. But avoid the conflict arising with your mate or business partner when some deception, whether intentional or not, might manifest. Take a deep breath and proceed slowly. Tonight: A clash of wills.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Long-distance communications prove interesting, albeit a little heated. Debates or public speaking is favored. Energy and ideas are simply flowing. Those involved in fields such as writing, teaching or publishing will certainly be surrounded by activity. Tonight: Significant others will help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be rethinking financial commitments or investment strategies. Money matters will certainly be on your mind. Be careful of going overboard financially (or otherwise), as passions may conquer common sense. Tonight: Disagreements over spending are likely. Do not let this lead to a crisis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Expect powerful people to affect your life. Beware power struggles that might be very intense. Some of you will feel pressured to either "make it legal" or break up your partnership altogether. Tonight: A break in the intensity and urgency of these relationship situations; reevaluate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today brings minor havoc to the workplace, such as unexpected delays or mishaps. This will cause paperwork to have to be redone. Work strategies will have to be temporarily reorganized. Tonight: Take care of your health and find ways to improve your mental relaxation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today emphasizes love, pleasures, hobbies and children. Enthusiasm and energy will run high. Some of you may find yourselves in the mood for commitments. But be careful in any type of risk-taking behaviors; you might get burned. Tonight: Date night.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.