This day in history

Birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 93. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 87. Rock drummer-singer Ringo Starr is 80. Comedian Bill Oddie is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 74. Actress Shelley Duvall is 71. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 54. Actress Robin Weigert is 51. Actress Kirsten Vangsness is 48. Actor Troy Garity is 47. Actress Berenice Bejo is 44. Actor Hamish Linklater is 44. Olympic silver medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 40. Rapper Cassidy is 38. “Saturday Night Live’’-comedian Luke Null is 30.

Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.

In 1846, US annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.

In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell, David Herold, George Atzerodt, and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.

In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.

In 1937, the Second Sino-Japanese War erupted into full-scale conflict as Imperial Japanese forces attacked the Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing.

In 1941, US forces took up positions in Iceland, Trinidad and British Guiana to forestall any Nazi invasion, even though the United States had not yet entered the Second World War.

In 1948, six female Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.

In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as Memphis station WHBQ played his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right.”

In 1976, the Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.

In 1981, President Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1983, 11-year-old Samantha Smith of Manchester, Maine, left for a visit to the Soviet Union at the personal invitation of Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov.

In 2005, terrorist bombings in three Underground stations and a double-decker bus killed 52 victims and four bombers in the worst attack on London since World War II.

In 2010, President Obama bypassed the Senate and appointed Dr. Donald Berwick to run Medicare and Medicaid. In Philadelphia, a disabled sightseeing “duck boat” adrift in the Delaware River was struck by a barge and capsized; two Hungarian tourists died. Los Angeles police charged Lonnie Franklin Jr. in the city’s “Grim Sleeper” serial killings. (Franklin, who was sentenced to death for the killings of nine women and a teenage girl, died in prison in March at the age of 67.)

Last year, the US women’s soccer team won its fourth Women’s World Cup title, beating the Netherlands 2-0. Leaked diplomatic cables published in Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper revealed that Britain’s ambassador to the United States had called the Trump administration “dysfunctional” and “inept.”