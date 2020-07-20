Exciting and risk-taking, you will never have a dull life. This year, you succeed with your biting wit and with staying out of trouble. You have what is called "the millionaire's aspect," and if you apply this to a solo project you do brilliantly. If single, you flirt too much to get tied down this year, although it's enjoyable. If attached, you are adored unconditionally by your partner. GEMINI can keep up with you.

It's a wonderful day to explore which way your heart leans. A revelation about the meaning of true love, for either a person or an important interest, is realized. The remainder of your day will be very upbeat. Tonight: Celebrate as only you know how.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Today creates a stir in your home. You will be working hard to comfort family members. Changes concerning your residence are likely. You are feeling somewhat moody and sensitive to others' feelings, including children's. Tonight: An early good night's sleep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Today brings tremendous mental energy. New ideas abound. Short journeys will be refreshing. A neighbor is helpful and has knowledge to share. Ask questions and verify. Be patient if a piece of work has to be redone. Tonight: You learn much by casual reading.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

It may be necessary to revamp financial plans. It is important to verify claims and credentials impacting finances. A con artist or misinformed financial adviser could be lurking nearby. Keep this situation in check. Tonight: Heed body language as well as voice inflection.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Adorn yourself today and assemble an especially wonderful costume. You will be highly visible, and social prospects are especially bright. Initiative is strong. You feel almost giddy with power. Much can be accomplished. Tonight: Attitudes about long-term goals are changing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although you usually dislike being alone, today's trend finds you tending to withdraw for some solitary reflection. Avoid crowds and groups, even on social media. Ecological concerns might interest you after some surprising research. Tonight: An idea about your idealism is brewing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today can bring news from a lost love. Some confusion follows. Gather information before responding. Avoid making binding commitments right now, especially to serve on the board of clubs or organizations. Tonight: Explore options and talk with friends before finalizing anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today brings encouragement from others. You will be highly visible, so be cognizant of image and reputation. A time of redefining your status and career is due. A hunch or creative idea can help. Relieve stress with humor. Tonight: Address one situation at a time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There are important meetings and travel. Honor your individuality while appreciating what you can learn from associates. A dinner of fine foreign cuisine followed by a foreign film can set the stage for a memorable time with one you would woo. Tonight: Enjoy it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Cobwebs or confusion that has hovered for more than a decade is suddenly brushed away. Today brings new insights into others. There is sudden empathy with people you just did not understand before. A more grounded mood prevails. Tonight: Relief and understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Other people make plans that include you; be as cooperative as possible. A legal or ethical issue might be open to debate. Visualize a pink bubble surrounding all concerned when discussions grow heated. Harmony will prevail. Tonight: An intimate one-on-one dinner date.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Prepare healthy, natural meals today. Quell the temptation to eat junk food with high calorie or high sodium content. Drink plenty of water to flush any impurities from your system. A deeper bond with one you find appealing will blossom. Tonight: Attune to what you really want.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.