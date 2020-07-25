Hailey, 12, is funny, sociable, and outgoing

Twelve-year-old Hailey describes herself as sociable, funny, cool, kind, sweet, and outgoing. She likes to stay on topic and listen to others, and is a good planner. She also considers herself a brave person and a hard worker.

She is close with several family members, including her aunt, grandmother, grandfather, and two cousins. She is particularly close with her aunt and shares her emotions and hopes with her. Hailey likes to ride horses, play hockey, video and board games, and go swimming. She is learning to play the piano.

Advertisement

Hailey is looking for a family that will love her and have fun with her. She’d like to do family activities, including horseback riding, arts and crafts, movie nights, and cooking and baking. Hailey said she would be a big help to her family by doing chores, playing with any siblings, and making everyone laugh.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.’’