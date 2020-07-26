This day in history

In 1794, French revolutionary leader Maximilien Robespierre was overthrown and placed under arrest; he was executed the next day.

Birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 98. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 72. Singer Maureen McGovern is 71. Actress-dancer Janet Eilber is 69. Actress Roxanne Hart is 66. Comedian-actress Carol Leifer is 64. Comedian Bill Engvall is 63. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 58. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 53. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 36. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 27.

Today is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in the year.

In 1919, race-related rioting erupted in Chicago; the violence, which claimed the lives of 23 Blacks and 15 whites, lasted until Aug. 3.

In 1953, the Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Kerner Commission to assess the causes of urban rioting, the same day Black militant H. Rap Brown told a press conference in Washington that violence was “as American as cherry pie.”

In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

In 1996, terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, killing one person and injuring 111. (Antigovernment extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating wrongly suspected security guard Richard Jewell.)

In 2015, the Boy Scouts of America ended its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion for religious reasons.

Last year, President Trump described the Baltimore-area congressional district represented by one of his chief Democratic critics, Elijah Cummings, as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Russian police cracked down fiercely on demonstrators in Moscow, beating some and arresting more than 1,000 who were protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates on the ballot for Moscow city council.