Devan, 13, enjoys basketball, cooking, playing chess

Devan is a thoughtful, motivated young man of Asian descent. Those who know him best describe him as being focused, polite, and helpful. Devan enjoys cooking, sports (especially basketball), and playing chess. Devan enjoys spending time in the community, and recently had a lot of fun on trips to both the aquarium and to a Celtics game. While he can sometimes be shy while meeting new people, Devan has a great sense of humor and enjoys telling jokes or being sarcastic to make friends with peers.

Legally freed for adoption, Devan would bring happiness and laughter to a family of any constellation. A family for Devan should be patient and open to a slow transition which begins as a visiting resource. A family should also be willing to support relationships with the people Devan is close to.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.’’