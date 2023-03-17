fb-pixel Skip to main content

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Heist

Whodunit? A list of the suspects in the Gardner Museum heist.

The crime has spawned countless theories involving a dizzying array of suspects, including local petty criminals with Mafia ties and a Hollywood screenwriter. Here is a list.

$200m Gardner Museum art theft

In what was described as the biggest art theft since the 1911 robbery of the “Mona Lisa,” two men posing as police officers gained entry to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum early yesterday, restrained two security guards and left with an estimated $200 million worth of art, police said.
Investigation

Thirty-three years after the Gardner heist, where are the paintings?

The popularity of the Vermeer exhibit in Amsterdam underscores the significance of the loss, but also the hope that Boston and the larger art community will one day see the works return.

A timeline of the Gardner Museum art heist

In 1990, two men dressed as police officers stole 13 masterpieces from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The works were never recovered, and the heist remains a mystery today. Here's a look back at how the saga unfolded.

Secrets behind the Gardner heist, the largest art theft in history

A Globe reexamination of the case, including the first interview with the guard who let the thieves in, uncovers several of those secrets and allows the clearest account yet of what happened on the night of the theft.

Latest search for Gardner paintings came up empty

Does a Connecticut shed hold the secrets of the Gardner heist?

Six theories behind the stolen Gardner Museum paintings

An open letter: Please return Gardner Museum treasures

3/20/90

Art stolen from Gardner Museum was uninsured

3/20/90

Cost of theft coverage described as prohibitive

4/4/10

Turf war may have ruined Gardner heist lead

6/26/11

Whitey Bulger arrest may yield clues on Gardner heist

PODCAST / LAST SEEN

Episode 1 ▶

Last Seen: What happened during the Gardner art heist?

At its heart, “Last Seen” is a true-crime podcast about a confounding and frustrating art heist. Come on the wild ride with the Globe
Episode 2 ▶

Was the Gardner Museum art heist an inside job?

Episode 3 ▶

The latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Not A Bunch of Jamokes’

Episode 4 ▶

The latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Two Bad Men’

Episode 5 ▶

Episode 6 ▶

The latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘The Bobbys’

Episode 7 ▶

The latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Befriend + Betray’

Episode 8 ▶

The latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘I Was The One’

Episode 9 ▶

Listen to the latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Flim-Flammer’

Episode 10 ▶

Listen to the latest ‘Last Seen’ episode: ‘Last Seen’ Live

Interactive

The Boston Globe's role in Gardner Museum heist investigation
(Boston Globe) Globe investigative reporter Stephen Kurkjian talks about the role the Boston Globe played in the investigation of the Gardner Museum art heist.

Help solve it

Have a theory on who stole the Gardner art? Tell us here. Was it Richard Abath in the Blue Room with the knife? We don’t know, you tell us.

There are multiple ways you can share the theories you’ve been formulating about the Gardner Museum art heist. We might even use some of them online or on the radio.