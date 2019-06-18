Four take out papers to run for Braintree mayor

Also planning to run are Thomas Reynolds, a member of the Braintree Electric Light Commission, and District 3 Town Councilor Thomas Bowes.

Town Clerk James Casey said School Committee chairwoman Lisa Fiske Heger has pulled papers for the position, as has Councilor at Large Sean Powers.

Four well-known community figures have taken out papers to run for mayor of Braintree. They’re hoping to replace Mayor Joseph Sullivan, who has announced he won’t seek reelection after 12 years in office.

Casey said another person also has inquired about the process and would get back by the end of the month, and yet another perennial candidate is expected to run.

“I’m anticipating six people running and gearing up my office for that,” Casey said.

He said candidates have until July 26 to take out papers, which must be returned with signatures by July 30 at 5 p.m.

The preliminary election will be Sept. 17, and the top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

Sullivan is Braintree’s first and only mayor since the community changed its charter to the mayoral/town council form of government.

