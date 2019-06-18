Free summer lunches available to Weymouth kids

Weymouth residents 18 and younger can get free lunches all summer at the Adams Middle School as part of the Summer Eats program, and local families can pick up bags of free groceries once a month at a market at Weymouth High School.

The free food is part of an effort to prevent needy children from going hungry when school is out and they can’t access daily free school lunches.

The lunches will be available to any Weymouth child, 18 or younger, Mondays through Thursdays, July 1 through Aug. 15 — with the exception of July 4 — from 11 a.m. to noon.