New Woburn center will serve those on probation
State officials officially opened a new facility in Woburn that will serve people on probation in Middlesex County.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants and Paula Carey, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Trial Courts, were among those on hand for the June 3 ceremony inaugurating the Woburn Community Corrections Center.
Located in the Tower Office Park near the Woburn District Court and the Middlesex Superior Court, the 11,000-square-foot facility is the newest of 17 such centers in Massachusetts designed to serve as a one-stop service location for probationers considered at high risk for reoffending.
In addition to meeting weekly with their probation officers, those visiting the center will be able to access drug testing, obtain counseling, and undertake job training and educational programs. The center also will be used by people on parole or otherwise court involved who are required by a judge to obtain services at the facility, according to Coria Holland, communications director for the Massachusetts Probation Service, estimating about 300 people in all will visit the center annually.
The Probation Service’s Office of Community Corrections is partnering with Bay State Community Services, which will manage the site.
Others on hand for the opening event included Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, and state Probation Commissioner Edward J. Dolan, along with several area lawmakers and local officials.
