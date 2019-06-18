New Woburn center will serve those on probation

State officials officially opened a new facility in Woburn that will serve people on probation in Middlesex County.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants and Paula Carey, Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Trial Courts, were among those on hand for the June 3 ceremony inaugurating the Woburn Community Corrections Center.

Located in the Tower Office Park near the Woburn District Court and the Middlesex Superior Court, the 11,000-square-foot facility is the newest of 17 such centers in Massachusetts designed to serve as a one-stop service location for probationers considered at high risk for reoffending.