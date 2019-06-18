Newton surveys residents for arts and cultural plan

As the city of Newton works to create a Comprehensive Arts & Cultural Plan, residents are asked to help by completing an online survey as part of the process.

The Create Newton plan will identify all of the city’s arts and cultural assets, including local nonprofits, events, and festivals, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement released Monday.

“We will explore how arts and cultural goals and interests are aligned with our businesses, recreational opportunities, and commercial districts, and identify goals, set out recommendations, and seek opportunities to collaborate and expand our pool of funding,” Fuller said in the statement.