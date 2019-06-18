Newton surveys residents for arts and cultural plan
As the city of Newton works to create a Comprehensive Arts & Cultural Plan, residents are asked to help by completing an online survey as part of the process.
The Create Newton plan will identify all of the city’s arts and cultural assets, including local nonprofits, events, and festivals, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement released Monday.
“We will explore how arts and cultural goals and interests are aligned with our businesses, recreational opportunities, and commercial districts, and identify goals, set out recommendations, and seek opportunities to collaborate and expand our pool of funding,” Fuller said in the statement.
Fuller and the city, with the help of Newton’s Community Design for Arts & Culture Committee, will spend seven months developing the plan, according to the statement.
The online survey is anonymous and should take about 10 to 12 minutes to complete. It is suggested that residents fill out the survey on a computer, rather than a smart phone.
The survey asks residents several questions, including what motivates them to participate in arts and culture events, how meaningful are the city’s Community Pride events, and the kinds of events that are most important to them.
The survey can be found on the city’s website at newtonma.gov.
