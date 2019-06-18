State to fund costs of designing upgrade at Kelley’s Corner

The state Department of Transportation has agreed to fund the remaining costs of designing a planned upgrade of Kelley’s Corner in Acton.

Town Meeting in April had authorized the town to spend $475,000 to complete the design. But state transportation officials recently notified Acton that the agency will pick up that cost, according to Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti.

The town previously funded the cost of design through the existing 25 percent completion level. It will also be responsible for the costs of acquiring land on portions of Main Street and Community Lane needed for the project; the recent Town Meeting appropriation also included $75,000 for that purpose.