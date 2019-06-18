State to fund costs of designing upgrade at Kelley’s Corner
The state Department of Transportation has agreed to fund the remaining costs of designing a planned upgrade of Kelley’s Corner in Acton.
Town Meeting in April had authorized the town to spend $475,000 to complete the design. But state transportation officials recently notified Acton that the agency will pick up that cost, according to Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti.
The town previously funded the cost of design through the existing 25 percent completion level. It will also be responsible for the costs of acquiring land on portions of Main Street and Community Lane needed for the project; the recent Town Meeting appropriation also included $75,000 for that purpose.
Town Meeting in 2018 had rejected an appropriation to cover remaining design costs because of concerns from some residents about the partial design. That design was subsequently amended to address those concerns. The cost of construction, which has increased from $8.7 million to an estimated $14.7 million primarily due to the design changes, is being funded with a combination of state and federal funds.
Kelley’s Corner was first identified as an area in need of improvement in the 1970s. The planned work is intended to improve safety, accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, and storm water management while reducing traffic congestion.
Among the improvements will be new and upgraded traffic signals; roadway rehabilitation; and new sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks, bike lanes, landscaping, and lighting. Also planned are streetscape amenities, road widening, and inclusion of turn lanes.
The project is targeted to begin construction in 2022 and is expected to take about two years to complete.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.