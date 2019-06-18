This year, Flockathon won’t take flight

In a Facebook posting, the organizers said that they were unaware they needed permission and had missed the deadline for applying.

The self-described “cheerful celebration of the summer, Humarock and the USA” is a victim of its own success — having grown to the point where it requires a federal review and permit, according to the event’s organizers.

The fourth annual Flockathon — a colorful flotilla of manned inflatable swans, interspersed with occasional flamingos, unicorns and rubber duckies — won’t be floating down the South River on July 3 this year.

“As such, we are officially canceling the Humaflock this year,” the post read. “If we’re able to check all the boxes in time for July 3rd, we will certainly reach back out and alert the Flock that we’re back on.

“In the unhappy event we can’t get all the ducks in a row, I can promise that we are already well underway in coordinating what it will take to safely and properly execute Humarock’s amazing new tradition next year. In the meantime, thank you to everyone that has become an amazing member of this hilarious and fun community.”

The Flockathon started in 2016 with a few people in Scituate’s Humarock neighborhood getting together the day before the Fourth of July to leisurely float down the river in their inflatable swan “boats.”

Last year about 500 people took part in the BYOB — bring your own bird — event, and about 4,000 had expressed interest on the Facebook page in participating this year.

