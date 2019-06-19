A Dominican Republic primer

The shooting of Red Sox great David Ortiz this month in his native Dominican Republic has cast a spotlight on the Caribbean nation. In Boston, home to an estimated 25,000 Dominicans, the shooting has sparked intense interest.

Native Taino people lived in coastal and interior villages on the island since the pre-Columbian era. Christopher Columbus visited the island in 1492, named it Hispaniola (“Little Spain”), and with his men killed off the Taino.

In 1496, Spain set up its first colony in the Western Hemisphere in Santo Domingo.

The Dominican Republic shares the island with its neighbor to the west, Haiti, which was a French colony. For the two nations, coexistence hasn’t always been peaceful. Haiti once occupied the Dominican Republic, and the regime of Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo was blamed for the slaughter of thousands of Haitians.

In recent years, racial and ethnic divides continue to affect the island. The Dominican Republic drew international attention in 2013 for legalizing a law that retroactively stripped Dominican citizenship from thousands of Haitian immigrants, creating fear that families who lived there for years would be deported to Haiti.

Advertisement

The dictatorship

A glaring part of the nation’s history revolves around Trujillo, who led a violent decades-long dictatorship. Trujillo seized control of the country in 1930, six years after US troops ended their occupation. He was supported and trained by the United States, who benefitted from expanding its sugar cane production. At the same time, the Dominican economy flourished.

However, Trujillo inflamed anti-Haitian sentiment. He expressed fears about the “darkening” of the Dominican people and employed a secret police to terrorize civilians. Trujillo clung to power until his assassinated by a rebel group in 1961.

A dictator’s wish to ban bachata

The merengue is officially recognized as the Dominican Republic’s national dance, and its popularity is due in part to Trujillo.

Advertisement

The dictator despised bachata, another popular music style and dance form. People associated bachata with the poor and uneducated, and the music was informally banned from national broadcasting. Instead, Trujillo promoted the merengue.

Even up to the 1970s, historians claim “bachata” was equated to an insult. Now, it is enjoying a revival. Bachata has seeped into the music scene of the United States, after migrants brought it to New York and other cities. American bachata artist Prince Royce performed in New York at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2015 and the Dominican Day Parade in 2018.

Covering the bases

Ortiz, known as Big Papi, is one of manyDominicans who made a name for himself in Major League Baseball Out of all the foreign countries with players in the big leagues, the Dominican Republic consistently pumps out the most draft picks, according to MLB data.

After the Dominican Republic drafted 102 players in 2019, it became the first country besides the United States to have more than 100 players on Opening Day rosters. The recruits swelled from last year, when the Dominican Republic brought up 84 Dominican players. This year, native Dominicans make up 11.6 percent of all major league players and 40.6 percent of all internationally born players on Opening Day rosters.

Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.