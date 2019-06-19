North Calendar: All about the Declaration of Independence
NEEDHAM In anticipation of Independence Day, local resident Mike Beard will offer his annual talk on the Declaration of Independence, focusing on how it created our Constitution and the country we live in today. The program will be offered twice on Wednesday, June 26, first at 10:30 a.m. at Needham Center at the Heights, 300 Hillside Ave., and then at 7:30 p.m. at the Needham Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave.
LITTLETON Indian Hill Music presents the Mikkel Ploug Trio featuring tenor saxophonist Mark Turner in a workshop and concert on Friday, June 28, at 36 King St. Turner will lead a workshop in technique and improvisation at 4:30 p.m., joined by Danish guitarist Ploug and jazz writer Bob Blumenthal on stage at 6:30 p.m. for a live interview. A concert follows at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance/$25 at the door for the workshop or concert; or $30 in advance/$35 at the door to attend both the workshop and the concert. Live interview admission is free with the purchase of a concert ticket. All events are free for Indian Hill Music School students. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.indianhillmusic.org or by calling 978-486-9524.
ACTON YV Art Museum, part of Contemporary Arts International, hosts an exhibition of more than 20 acrylic paintings by center founder Yin Peet now through Sept. 30, with an opening reception on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. The exhibit explores the masters who have influenced Peet over 30 years. The museum is located at 68 Quarry Road, and is open to visitors Thursday through Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Admission, which includes a tour of the studio and the sculpture park, is $5 for students and $10 for adults. For information, call 617-699-6401 or visit www.contemporaryartsinternational.org.
LINCOLN Internationally renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy will lecture on Friday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Brooks Auditorium, 10 Ballfield Road. The talk celebrates Watershed, Goldsworthy’s upcoming installation at the deCordova Museum and Sculpture Park in Lincoln. Tickets are $35 general admission, $25 for deCordova members, and $15 for youth ages 17 and under and students. For more information, go to decordova.org.
Nancy Shohet West
