North Calendar: All about the Declaration of Independence

NEEDHAM In anticipation of Independence Day, local resident Mike Beard will offer his annual talk on the Declaration of Independence, focusing on how it created our Constitution and the country we live in today. The program will be offered twice on Wednesday, June 26, first at 10:30 a.m. at Needham Center at the Heights, 300 Hillside Ave., and then at 7:30 p.m. at the Needham Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave.

LITTLETON Indian Hill Music presents the Mikkel Ploug Trio featuring tenor saxophonist Mark Turner in a workshop and concert on Friday, June 28, at 36 King St. Turner will lead a workshop in technique and improvisation at 4:30 p.m., joined by Danish guitarist Ploug and jazz writer Bob Blumenthal on stage at 6:30 p.m. for a live interview. A concert follows at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance/$25 at the door for the workshop or concert; or $30 in advance/$35 at the door to attend both the workshop and the concert. Live interview admission is free with the purchase of a concert ticket. All events are free for Indian Hill Music School students. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.indianhillmusic.org or by calling 978-486-9524.