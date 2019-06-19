North Calendar: Yappy hour returns to Lynnfield
IPSWICH Experience Castle Hill on the Crane Estate after hours during the Caribbean-themed season debut of Cocktails at the Castle on Wednesday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m., at 290 Argilla Road. Guests may explore the Great House, take a tour to the roof, sip rum cocktails on the back terrace, and enjoy live steel drum music. Tickets cost $28 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Reservations are recommended by calling 978-356-4351, ext. 4015 or visiting thetrustees.org.
LYNNFIELD Yappy Hour, a free social gathering for pups and their owners benefiting the Great Dog Rescue, returns to MarketStreet Lynnfield, 600 Market St., on Wednesday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m., on The Green. The event includes dog-friendly ice cream by J.P. Licks, a beer garden by Notch Brewing of Salem, vendors, and giveaways. For more information, including a list of more than 45 dog-friendly businesses at the shopping area, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.
MEDFORD The city of Medford kicks off its summer concert series at the Condon Band Shell, 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, with a free performance by Jennifer Truesdale on Thursday, June 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The singer, owner of Jennifer Truesdale Studios in Arlington, recently released her second record, “Through the Circle,” a blend of original, soulful songs and covers. Refreshments will be available from the Medford Farmers Market at Condon Shell Park, 3 to 7 p.m., to enjoy along with music on the banks of the Mystic River.
STONEHAM It’s all for one and one for all, as Greater Boston Stage Company collaborates with The Front Porch Arts Collective in presenting a swashbuckling riff on the classic tale of “The Three Musketeers.” The diverse cast, featuring many women in traditional male roles, performs through Sunday, June 30, at 395 Main St. For tickets and more information, call 781-279-2200 or visit greaterbostonstage.org.
