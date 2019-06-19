North Calendar: Yappy hour returns to Lynnfield

IPSWICH Experience Castle Hill on the Crane Estate after hours during the Caribbean-themed season debut of Cocktails at the Castle on Wednesday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m., at 290 Argilla Road. Guests may explore the Great House, take a tour to the roof, sip rum cocktails on the back terrace, and enjoy live steel drum music. Tickets cost $28 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Reservations are recommended by calling 978-356-4351, ext. 4015 or visiting thetrustees.org.

LYNNFIELD Yappy Hour, a free social gathering for pups and their owners benefiting the Great Dog Rescue, returns to MarketStreet Lynnfield, 600 Market St., on Wednesday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m., on The Green. The event includes dog-friendly ice cream by J.P. Licks, a beer garden by Notch Brewing of Salem, vendors, and giveaways. For more information, including a list of more than 45 dog-friendly businesses at the shopping area, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.