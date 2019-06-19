South Calendar: Find out firefly facts
DUXBURY Tea master Glenn Sorei Pereira will preside over a Japanese Tea Ceremony at the Art Complex Museum, explaining the presentation and answering questions. The utensils used for the tea are centuries old. The ceremony will take place in the outdoor Wind-in-the-Pines tea hut at the museum, 189 Alden St., on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.artcomplex.org.
BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum will show “Brockton Youth Creates: Artwork by Brockton Public School Students,” a selection of work from children in grades 6 through 12, next month. The show highlights the creativity of the young artists and also reflects the dedication of the city’s arts educators and school administrators. The exhibition will open on Saturday, July 20, at the museum at 455 Oak St. and continue through Oct. 6. For information on the museum’s admission costs and other exhibitions see www.fullercraft.org.
ROCKLAND Rockland Memorial Library will host a precelebration of the Fourth of July featuring the Satuit Band on its front lawn. Based in Scituate, the Satuit Band includes high school and college students, dedicated amateurs, and seasoned professionals, and has been celebrating the stars and stripes since 1933. The free concert is Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m., at the library, 382 Union St. Visit www.satuitband.com.
PEMBROKE Naturalist and firefly watch coordinator Jacqui Shuster will lead exploratory introductions to likely firefly hangouts in preparation for Mass Audubon’s second South Shore “Firefly Festival.” The firefly searches will study flash patterns and the life cycles of the different kinds of fireflies. Evening sessions will take place at Willow Brook Farm, 99 Barker St. in Pembroke, on Monday, June 24, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.; at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary on Winslow Cemetery Road in Marshfield on Wednesday, June 26; at Triphammer Pond in Hingham on Thursday, June 27; at Driftway Conservation Park at 250 Driftway in Scituate on Monday, July 1; and at Island Creek Pond in Duxbury on Tuesday, July 2. The sessions are free; preregistration is required at www.massaudubon.org/northriverprograms or call 781-837-9400.
ROBERT KNOX
