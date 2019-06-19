South Calendar: Find out firefly facts

DUXBURY Tea master Glenn Sorei Pereira will preside over a Japanese Tea Ceremony at the Art Complex Museum, explaining the presentation and answering questions. The utensils used for the tea are centuries old. The ceremony will take place in the outdoor Wind-in-the-Pines tea hut at the museum, 189 Alden St., on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. It’s free. For more information see www.artcomplex.org.

BROCKTON Fuller Craft Museum will show “Brockton Youth Creates: Artwork by Brockton Public School Students,” a selection of work from children in grades 6 through 12, next month. The show highlights the creativity of the young artists and also reflects the dedication of the city’s arts educators and school administrators. The exhibition will open on Saturday, July 20, at the museum at 455 Oak St. and continue through Oct. 6. For information on the museum’s admission costs and other exhibitions see www.fullercraft.org.