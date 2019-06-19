Stories, cooking, and a museum house party

This month’s meeting of the “Taste a Book” club at Bridgewater Public Library is a special one: Liz Barbour from the Creative Feast will be giving a cooking demonstration. This month’s selected cookbook is “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof” by Ina Garten. Everyone must bring a dish from the book. Attendees must register by calling 508-697-3331 and reserving a page number in the book. Following discussion, Barbour will demonstrate two recipes. The free event begins at 5 p.m. at the library, 15 South St.

Thayer Public Library in Braintree kicks off its summer reading program on Monday, June 24. The statewide theme for summer reading this year is “Universe of Stories.” From 2 to 5 p.m., the community is welcome to a celebration featuring carnival games such as spacebug races and black-hole toss. Participants can pick up a food ticket beginning at 1:30 p.m., which can be exchanged for an ice cream sandwich or fried dough from the Fasano’s Mobile Food Truck. The free program is open to all. The library is located at is located at 798 Washington St.

Marshfield’s three historic house museums will host their fourth annual Progressive Dinner on Saturday, June 29, from 4 to 10 p.m. The festivities begin with appetizers at the Marcia Thomas House, followed by dinner at the Winslow House at 6 p.m., and capping off with coffee and dessert at the Daniel Webster Estate. Park at the Winslow House, 634 Careswell St. and the Webster Estate, 238 Webster St. Tickets cost $30 and must be reserved in advance. Contact 781-834-9867 or www.thedanielwebsterestate.org.

The South Shore Conservatory has revealed plans for establishing the Glick Family Center for Creative Arts Therapies at its H anover location. Plymouth residents Diane and Gary Glick donated one of the largest gifts to date to the conservatory for that purpose. A portion of the gift will go to supporting current creative arts therapies programs that run in Hingham and Duxbury campuses of the conservatory. Learn more at sscmusic.org.

This exhibition in the Plymouth Center for the Arts literally translates the idea of “touching art.” “A Different Vision,” held in conjunction with the Perkins School for the Blind, is a tactile art show that is held every three years. It opens in the Lindens Gallery on June 20 and runs through July 27. Admission is free Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.. Contact 508-746-7222 or visit www.plymouthguild.org for more information.

