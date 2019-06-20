Former Haverhill stalwart Sara (Jewett) Hopkins salutes life lessons through athletics

“Catcher was a real empowering position that gave me maximum involvement and constant action,’’ said Hopkins, who went on to hit .406 her senior season at the University of Maine, when she was honored as the 2000 America East Conference Player of the Year.

Donning the mask behind the plate was a great fit and it helped jumpstart an impressive career on the diamond.

Sara (Jewett) Hopkins tried out for the girls’ softball team as a freshman at Haverhill High instead of running track. Why? The softball team needed a catcher.

An inductee to the university’s Hall of Fame and a two-time regional All-American, Hopkins belted a program-record three consecutive homers in a game at Fairfield University and still holds five other marks, including career RBIs (180), career triples (14), and single-season homers (15).

Advertisement

Now a teacher at the Reingold Elementary School in Fitchburg, Hopkins formerly played for the Stratford, Conn.-based Brakettes and the Lowell-based New England Riptide of the National Pro Fastpitch women’s softball league.

A former assistant softball coach at St. John’s University, the 40-year-old Hopkins resides in Ashby with her husband, Aaron Hopkins, a scientist with the Army Corps of Engineers, and their children, Ethan, 10, and Sophie, 8.

She coaches a town league girls’ softball team that includes her daughter.

“I went from being a competitive athlete to a competitive coach. I loved analyzing what each player could do well and then figuring out how to push them forward,’’ said Hopkins, who also was a key cog on Haverhill’s Division 1 girls’ basketball powerhouse in the mid-90s. “That was a stepping stone and a formula for my career as an educator.”

The life lessons learned through athletics, she added, “are endless and have given me focus and purpose.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.